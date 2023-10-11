College offers support to international students amid tensions between Canada and India

Algonquin College has an enrolment of 3,917 students from India in the fall 2023 term. Photo credit: Noah Leafloor

Algonquin College’s International Education Centre reached out to international students offering support as tensions increased between Canada and India.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sept. 18 accused India of involvement in the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed on June 18 in British Columbia.

India suspended visa services on Sept. 21 in Canada.

Algonquin College has an enrolment of 3,917 students from India for the fall 2023 term.

“The College’s International Education Centre (IEC) sent out a general message to the international student community reminding them that they can seek support at any time from IEC or Counselling Services should they need help or have questions,” the college’s communications department said in a statement to the Algonquin Times.

The college has many Indian and Sikh students on campus who are international students.

Students say they generally feel safe.

“I don’t think there’s much concern,” said Varun Sharma, an Indian University of Ottawa student who works for Neo Financial at the college.

Sikh hospitality student, Anmoljot Singh Hundal, said, “It’s good here; people are loyal.”



Other Canadian post-secondary schools are also reassuring Indian students of their safety and providing resources.