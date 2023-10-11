Part-time job and volunteer fair attracts hundreds of students to Student Commons

My Catering Group employees (left to right) Meghan Bond, Janhavi Alaknure and Kelsey O'Connor staff their booth. Photo credit: Kit Gervais

Droves of students strolled through a part-time job and volunteer fair in the Student Commons on Oct. 4. Some stopped to listen to job opportunities, while others handed out resumés.

The fair was organized partway through the term, which is a good thing according to event volunteer, Pragya Parmar.

“When you take into consideration the international students, they’re coming from different countries and settling in a new country,” she said.

Parmar explained it takes time for international students to adjust to their friends and roommates, as well as a completely new culture with new rules.

“Eventually when they are, you know, settling in, then they think about getting jobs.”

Being an international student herself, Parmar said international students may struggle with visa and travel complications which can set their program start date back. Setting up job and volunteer opportunities is best done a little later so they have the chance to participate.

Most booths offered off-campus experiences, but one table staffed by Dawson Brook gave students the opportunity to help out the college’s Athletics and Recreation Department.

“We have a day that we have like 50 students come out. (They) get paid $125 for the day to help put up the soccer dome, free pizza lunch and stuff like that,” Brook said. “We also have part-time positions available at the soccer fields coming up.”

The Students’ Association website has more details under the “Our Team” section.

Another booth was set up by the Co-op and Career Centre to help students who might not have been interested in anything specific the fair had to offer. The centre also helped to plan the event.

“We are here to support students with their job search. So, we have different appointments that they need, like one-on-one coaching for resumé cover letters, interviews, LinkedIn, like actual job search tips. We also have different resources and tools,” said career advisor Jessica Andrews.

Students in need of career or volunteer support can visit the college’s website to get in contact with the Co-op and Career Centre or to simply find available resources, such as job searches, under HireAC.