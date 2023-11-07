Climate Zone: Environmental group seeks to promote sustainability on campus

Karine Joseph, Sam Curtis, Stephanie Taylor and William Wafo pose behind the AC Environmental Society's promotional table at the Student Commons on Oct. 30, 2023. Photo credit: Kerry Slack

As the fall chill seeped into the mid-October air, a group of three students met in a breakout room in C-building to strategize possible events to promote their new club, the AC Environmental Society.

Many ideas were floating around. A campus clean-up was one idea, but was rejected because the Volunteer Centre was holding a similar event. Then there was a discussion of a possible garage sale with proceeds going to charity.

The group ultimately decided to hold a free store, a place where students donate items for other students to take for themselves.

This was the beginning of the AC Environmental Society’s mark on campus.

Who are they?

The AC Environmental Society is a club dedicated to upholding environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions on campus. The club was established in September by Stephanie Taylor, a first-year journalism student who is passionate about the environment.

“I just want to spread awareness,” Taylor said. “The average student isn’t the biggest polluter in the world, but just knowing you can change the little things in your life to better the planet. That’s my goal.”

What have they done so far?

The AC Environmental Society held a one-time free store in E-building on Nov. 6. The event was inspired by the year-round free store at uOttawa, a place that provides free items to students through donated items. Students drop off items like clothing, electronics and kitchenware that get “sold” to other students who visit the store.

“I thought it would be a fun way for students to get free stuff and declutter their homes while also promoting sustainability and reuse,” Taylor said. “Maybe it’ll motivate a few people to donate their own unused stuff to thrift stores or shelters.”

Why should you join?

The group encourages students to join if they share concerns about the environment.

“If you want to make a difference on campus, if you want to bring a positive impact on the school and the environment, it’s a good opportunity,” said William Wafo, a nursing student and AC Environmental Society club member.

Taylor agrees.

“I feel like people should just get more involved on campus,” Taylor said. “Our club is an easy way to do that and you’re trying to make a difference.”

Where and when does the AC Environmental Society meet? How do I join?

The group holds meetings every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. There is no assigned room yet.

The group communicates primarily on Discord. For more information on how to join, visit the link here.