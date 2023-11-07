Campus clean-up event fosters community and cuts back on litter

For students Peace Lyunade and Beulah Nwokotubo, meeting people who have the same interests as they do and giving back to the community is important. Photo credit: Zaynab Safa

Did the Woodroffe campus seem more vibrant and clean after the mid-term break? The once-familiar sight of litter scattered on the ground has now suddenly turned into well-maintained surroundings.

All that is thanks to the collective efforts of dedicated volunteers who left an indelible mark on the campus landscape during the Clean Your Campus event.

What is “Clean Your Campus”?

Clean your campus is an initiative aimed at inspiring students to be good to the environment and contribute to the cleanliness and maintenance of the campus.

When and where did it happen?

Volunteers came to the campus grounds on Oct. 24. Even though it was during the mid-term break week, 45 student volunteers were present and were helping all around the campus. Claude Brulé, president of Algonquin College, said he felt “doubly delighted to have so many students volunteer.”

Why is it important?

Peace Lyunade, a computer programming student, was one of the event’s volunteers. Events such as this one, she says, foster a sense of community.

“I try to volunteer as much as I can,” said Lyunade. “It’s nice to meet people with the same mindset as you and with the same interests as you.”

The event highlighted the significance of collective action in advancing sustainable practices, she says.

“I am not the kind of person that would necessarily litter but it is nice to help clean,” said Lyunade. “Giving back to the community is important.”

Why you should volunteer?

Volunteers not only help to maintain the campus’s visual allure but contribute to the sustainability and environmental preservation within the campus.

“Coming back to the campus next week and noticing how clean it looks, I’m glad I can say I was part of the team that cleaned,” said Beulah Nwokotubo, a computer programming student, on the day of the event.

As the volunteer support specialist at Algonquin College, Jenny Rizk said, “The less the little and trash on campus, the better.”