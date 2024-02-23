Arctic temperatures predicted across Canada starting this weekend

Local CTV: Ottawa Police and Ontario Provincial Police are warning Ottawa residents about fraudulent calls offering to inspect their heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment. Police say the callers are posing as inspectors from Consumer Protection Ontario or similar organizations, and offering high-interest loans intended to lower HVAC-related fees. These callers may then ask to […]

Local

CTV: Ottawa Police and Ontario Provincial Police are warning Ottawa residents about fraudulent calls offering to inspect their heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment.

Police say the callers are posing as inspectors from Consumer Protection Ontario or similar organizations, and offering high-interest loans intended to lower HVAC-related fees. These callers may then ask to enter victims’ homes, in order to photograph their HVAC systems. Police say scammers will likely use this opportunity to canvass victims’ homes.

Police are warning residents to exercise caution before allowing anyone onto their property and to check with the service providers that the callers claim to represent.

National

CTV: Ontario, Quebec, the Prairies and parts of B.C. are expected to experience drastic drops in temperature in the next few days.

Starting Thursday, there will be extreme cold in northern Quebec, including wind chills nearing -52 C. Starting this weekend, heavy snowfalls and strong winds are forecast for Ontario and Quebec. On Saturday, temperatures will drop below zero across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Friday evening until Saturday, Nova Scotia is expected to have strong winds and 25 to 55 millimetres of rain on frozen ground. This precipitation could cause flooding on roads and in low-lying areas.

International

CTV: Canadian Jeff Primeau, an influencer from Sault Ste. Marie, has been charged with murder and is being held at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, California.

His bail has been set at $2 million and his next court date will be on March 14.

Primeau has been documenting his journey across the United States, which he was completing in a school bus converted into a camper.

According to L.A. news outlets, Primeau confessed to killing his girlfriend around Nov. 22, after she allegedly threatened him with a knife.

Police found her body near the L.A. International Airport and arrested Primeau shortly after. The police have not made the woman’s identity public at this time.