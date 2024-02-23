‘Blind Date with a Book’ sets up students with mystery reads on Valentine’s Day

Titles of books were concealed during giveaway event at the Observatory

Amanda Logan (left) and Tatanisha Riggan (right) wrapping books at "Blind Date with a Book" in the Observatory on Feb. 14.

The Algonquin Students’ Association gave away books for students on Valentine’s Day, for either themselves or their special someone at the Observatory.

The books were wrapped in paper so you could not see which book you were getting, but each had a word written on them describing the books, such as, “coming of age,” “romance,” or, “thrilling.”

“It’s a great way to meet other book lovers,” said Becca Nich, an Algonquin College student studying professional writing.

Nich went to the event with her three friends and each of them picked a book for themselves.

The selection had a variety of different genres and authors. Nich walked away with a book called The Surgeon by Tess Gerrtisen.

Nich loves reading books that are mysterious and thrilling and she was happy with the book she grabbed.

Tatanisha Riggan, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Coordinator for the Students Association, was wrapping the books with her colleagues to keep their bookshelf stocked.

She hoped students left with new connections and were able to socialize with others on Valentine’s Day.

There will be more social events planned by Students’ Association for those who missed out on the event.

“We love to hear feedback from students, it helps us figure out what we’re doing right,” said Riggan.

Like Nich, Sebastian Switzer, a student studying professional writing, went with his friends and grabbed an anonymous book. He managed to grab The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb.

“The mystery of the book is thrilling,” said Switzer.

Once the students grabbed the books, they all waited in the Observatory for another event, Speedfriending. The students then joined each other at random tables and began conversing — students with books and without books.

“It’s really fun, turned out to be really popular. I’m really glad I came here earlier with my friends to grab a book,” said Nich.