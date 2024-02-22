The federal government will allocate $15 million to fight auto theft

Local

CTV: The Ottawa Black Bears, a professional lacrosse team, will be coming to Ottawa next season.

A news conference at the Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday announced the New York Riptide team from the National Lacrosse League will be moving to Ottawa later this year.

New York Riptide will change its name to Ottawa Black Bears shortly. Their home games will be played at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Erik Baker, a Co-Founder and Managing Director of GF Sports and Entertainment said the reason for the league chose Ottawa includes the strength of the Senators Sports and Entertainment brand, plus the large demands of box lacrosse in the region and Ottawa’s fantastic arena.

Baker said the name Ottawa Black Bears not only reflects the attributes of Ottawa but also reflects their team’s values.

“We will be a community-dedicated team that will be relentless, proud, passionate and gritty,” Baker said.

The regular home game is anticipated to take place in December.

National

CTV: The federal government announced an allocation of funds to strengthen efforts to combat auto theft.

The federal government officially announced on Feb. 21 to allocate $15 million in federal funding to combat the recent increase in auto theft.

Public Safety Minister Dominic Leblanc, Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez and Montreal’s police chief outlined the future utilization of funds during a press conference on Wednesday.

The Government of Canada will allocate $9.1 million to provincial, territorial and municipal forces, $3.5 million will be used to enhance information sharing with Interpol’s joint transnational vehicle project.

An additional $2.4 million will be invested to continue supporting the government’s domestic and international partners.

International

CTV: A suspect in the death of Audrii Cunningham was charged with capital murder after a girl’s body was found in Texas.

According to court documents filed in Polk County, Texas, Don Steven McDougal, a family friend accused in the death of the 11-year-old girl, was charged with capital murder on Feb. 21.

The body was found tied to a large rock in Trinity River, Texas and the rope on the body was consistent with the rope observed on McDougal’s vehicle, the complaint states.

In the complaint, a sheriff’s deputy said they had evidence that McDougal lied about his whereabouts and activities.

McDougal was already in jail due to an unrelated assault case and without bail. No court documents were filed and jail records showed the presence of his attorney on Wednesday.