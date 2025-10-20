Men’s soccer Wolves are headed to the semi-finals after beating the Sheridan Bruins

With only four teams left in the playoffs, the Wolves prepare to hunt for gold

The Wolves celebrate Cristian Aviles-Molina's first goal of the season. It would be the game winner as the Wolves took the game 1-0.

The Algonquin Wolves men’s soccer team defeated the Sheridan Bruins 1-0 at home on Oct. 18 to advance to the league semi-finals.

The finals will be held over the two days sometime between Oct. 23 and Oct. 26, according to the OCAA’s website. It was announced at the end of the quarterfinal game that the Wolves were scheduled to be the hosts, with the games taking place at the Algonquin Sports Field.

The other three teams competing are the Seneca Sting, the Conestoga Condors and the Humber Hawks, who beat the Wolves 2-0 in the OCAA gold medal game last year.

In their game against the Bruins, the lone goal was scored by Wolves captain, Cristian Aviles-Molina, 12 minutes into the second half, on an assist from Alix Basa.

This was Aviles-Molina’s first goal of the season. Aviles-Molina missed six games in September due to a medial ankle sprain that happened in first game of the season at Durham.

“It was a relief for me, personally, to have my first goal,” Aviles-Molina said. “And also, relief for the team that we finally broke the deadlock.”

After the goal, the Wolves’ task was to hold the 1-0 lead.

“I think we defended well after that goal,” Aviles-Molina said. “Maybe we dropped a little too deep for comfort in my opinion, but I think we did well to keep them off.”

Wolves goaltender Nick Parry, who recorded his third shutout of the season, making six saves, felt the team’s overall performance could have been stronger.

“Wasn’t the prettiest today, but we got the job done, that’s all we needed to do,” Parry said.

Bruins head coach Alex Liguori said they focused on “finding a rhythm” in the first half and then upped the pressure in the second.

“We just started going at them, playing a little bit more on the front foot and playing more attacking, and today just wasn’t our day,” Liguori said.

Now the Wolves have their eyes fixed on the gold.

“If we stick to our game and stick to believing,” Aviles-Molina said, “then I think we can get the gold that we really want.”