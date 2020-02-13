Winter event lets students skate through a forest

Prarthan Ranpura and Gary Patel, both interactive media design students, had never skated on a rink before let alone down a 3-kilometre-trail through a forest.

“I’ve never tried skating before so I wanted to experience new stuff,” Patel said.

The AC Hub hosted an event on Feb. 4 called “Skating through the forest” where Algonquin students experienced some Canadian winter by skating through an ice trail in Lac-des-Loups, Que.

Ranpura also participated in the Hub’s tubing event in last January. “I decided to skip my classes again and just come here,” he said. “It’s amazing meeting new people and stuff.”

At the event there were rental skates that students could use if they didn’t have their own, as well as some Beaver Tails and hot chocolate.

These events give students an opportunity to experience the bright side of a Canadian winter is one of the activity’s goals explained Leanne Jarrett, an events programmer for AC Hub.

“We picked a beautiful spot over in Gatineau that shows the scenery that we have here in Canada,” said Jarrett. “It is just a great way to experience a Canadian sport, as well as Canadian weather.”