Esports event brings the fun: ‘I’ve been dancing for 10 minutes’

Twin sisters Shelina Syed (left) and Shameen Syed (right) enjoyed themselves at the Esports event. Photo credit: Sahlym Florestal

Algonquin College students gathered for an Esports gaming event on March 20 organized by the Algonquin Students’ Association and We Got Game.

The event featured a variety of games such as FIFA 23, NBA 2k23 and Just Dance. Students competed against each other, with the chance to qualify to participate in an online tournament and the chance to win over $1000 in prizes.

The event was open to all Algonquin College students and offered a break from the daily grind of schoolwork. Students were able to interact with each other and enjoy the fun games.

Shelina Syed, a third-year bachelor of early learning and community development student, stumbled upon the dancing booth and was delighted to find Just Dance. “I’ve been dancing for 10 minutes. It’s fun and a nice break from school,” she said.

Meanwhile, Shameen Syed, a second-year interior decorating student, found out about the event through Instagram and was encouraged by her sister to join in. “My twin sister told me to get over here; they have a fun setup,” Shameen said. “It’s fun.”

The event was organized by Dave Miller, owner of We Got Game, who said the focus was on entertaining students and watching the smiles on their faces.

“This event is about gathering with the students, watching the smile on students’ faces interacting with each other and making new friends,” Miller said.

A first-year business administration accounting student, Ryan Georges, participated in the NBA 2k23 tournament and was pleased with his third-place finish.

“Going into the tournament, I was confident that I would win,” Georges said. “I played some good players and came out third with one loss. It was a great event.”