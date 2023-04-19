Sound Bites event raises over $1,000 for Food Cupboard

"It's nerve-wracking up until you're actually up there, and then it just kind of fades away and you're just having fun," said Jillian Katzenback, an Algonquin College alumnus and performer at the Sound Bites event. Photo credit: Kate Playfair

Toes were tapping and hands were clapping in the Observatory while the Sound Bites event organized by students from the music industry arts program was in full swing Friday night.

Sound Bites is a music concert organized, promoted and produced by the students of the music industry arts program. The event featured local artists and all proceeds went to the Students’ Association Food Cupboard, where $1,005 was raised over the course of the evening.

“The students are doing everything,” said Colin Mills, the program coordinator for the MIA program. “It was completely up to them, and they voted on the Students’ Association Food Cupboard.”

“Everyone playing is a fantastic talent. You guys are in for a hell of a show,” said Jackson Kibzey, 19, a student in the MIA program working at the event.

Students, staff, alumni and family members all gathered around the Observatory stage as lights flashed, drinks were served and everyone anticipated a fun-filled evening.

Jillian Katzenback, an alumnus of the MIA program, started off the music with her original song Miscommunication that she wrote when she was 16 years old. She was thrilled to be performing at the event.

“It’s amazing, I mean it’s for a great cause, with some great people,” said Katzenback. “I took the program and it’s just so much fun to be here back at Algonquin and working with everyone.”

After Katzenback left the stage, the crowd was treated to an invigorating performance by singer Risus Rome. Flashing lights and enthusiastic dancing from the artists only added to the crowd’s excitement.

A blend of R&B, funk, jazz and old school hip-hop reverberated around the room as Mecca of Stank took the stage. The Ottawa-based band rocked guitar solos between sips of beer and hair flips.

Two more Algonquin grads took the stage, accompanied by cheers of delight. Nepture brought with it an intricate combination of four separate electric guitars and mash-music by Nepture’s DJ. The two MIA alumni raised the energy of the room tenfold with guitar solos that made the crowd collectively hold their breath.

Aphelion woke up the crowd with a metal performance few are soon to forget. With three guitars, two keyboards and a set of drums, the band brought a flare to the night.

To end the evening, Shim in the Cut had everyone jumping and dancing to his rap. He even pulled a few people on stage and danced along with them.

Students enjoyed watching the concert.

“I love it,” said Carter Jonssens, 21, a student in the finance program. “I really liked the first performer.”

“It gets everybody together in a group setting,” said Hunter Mahoney, 21, a student in the sports and health program. “It’s an opportunity for people with similar interests to cross paths, and it’s open access to everyone.”

The event lasted until after midnight. It was a huge success for the first Sound Bites music event at Algonquin College.