Film Fridays

The Banshees of Inisherin is a pitch-perfect black comedy directed by Martin McDonagh, and it tells the story of Pádraic and Colm, two best friends who live on a small Irish island. One day, Colm decides to ghost Pádraic, cutting him out of his life completely, which leads to a series of comedic and tragic events.

The characters are well-developed, and the performances by Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson are outstanding.

The film was shot on the remote Aran Islands off the west coast of Ireland, providing a beautiful but challenging backdrop for the cinematographer, Ole Bratt Birkeland, with a unique visual style that captured the juxtaposition of the island’s beauty and isolation.

McDonagh masterfully balances humour and pathos, creating a film that will make you laugh and break your heart at the same time. If you enjoy dark comedies that are both hilarious and poignant, “The Banshees of Inisherin” is a must-see. Go visit our Instagram for more.

#movierecommendation

#thebansheesofinisherin

#colinfarrell

#BrendanGleeson

#martinmcdonagh