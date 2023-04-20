Fun Stuff Times Series

Film Fridays

ByAkansha Suri

Apr 20, 2023

The Banshees of Inisherin is a pitch-perfect black comedy directed by Martin McDonagh, and it tells the story of Pádraic and Colm, two best friends who live on a small Irish island. One day, Colm decides to ghost Pádraic, cutting him out of his life completely, which leads to a series of comedic and tragic events.

The characters are well-developed, and the performances by Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson are outstanding. 
The film was shot on the remote Aran Islands off the west coast of Ireland, providing a beautiful but challenging backdrop for the cinematographer, Ole Bratt Birkeland, with a unique visual style that captured the juxtaposition of the island’s beauty and isolation.

McDonagh masterfully balances humour and pathos, creating a film that will make you laugh and break your heart at the same time. If you enjoy dark comedies that are both hilarious and poignant, “The Banshees of Inisherin” is a must-see. Go visit our Instagram for more.

#movierecommendation

#thebansheesofinisherin

#colinfarrell

#BrendanGleeson

#martinmcdonagh

Related Post

Fun Stuff Times Series

Music Mondays

Apr 8, 2023 Valentina Ortiz Galvis
Fun Stuff Times Series

Music Mondays

Mar 30, 2023 Valentina Ortiz Galvis
Fun Stuff Times Series

Music Mondays

Mar 25, 2023 Valentina Ortiz Galvis