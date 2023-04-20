Spring brings time for rejuvenation and reflection

Spring is now in full bloom, and this time of rejuvenation should also serve as a period of reflection on an exciting and memorable year.

Many students will be searching for or starting a summer job in their field. Others will continue their studies throughout the Spring 2023 semester. There are many students who are looking forward to Convocation and graduation, ready to take on the working world or further academic pursuits as they take the next step in their life journey. No matter how you intend to spend the coming months, know that Algonquin College is here to support you.

While the school year may be winding down for many, the College remains bustling with activity. The RE/ACTION Showcase took place on April 14, giving many talented and innovative learners from across the College a platform to show off a variety of excellent applied research projects. The College’s Earth Week saw students come together and show love to the planet by volunteering to clean up around AC’s Ottawa Campus. The Spring 2023 semester will officially kick off on May 8 with AC Day 1, which will include program orientations for new learners and various support and social activities to help prepare students for a successful and exciting term.

Spring 2023 learners have a few dates to keep in mind while they begin their warm weather studies: Bursary Applications can be submitted until May 23, the mid-term break will take place from June 26-30 and Final Assessment Week will be Aug. 12-19 for most programs. Additionally, the College’s Student Support Services will remain available to aid learners throughout the spring, offering various supports for academic success, new students, mental healthand Indigenous learners, among others.

For continuing learners who aren’t studying throughout the spring semester, there are a number of AC resources available to help you find great summer employment and get some on-the-job education. HireAC hosts job postings from Ottawa, Pembroke, Perth and beyond, offering plenty of options for students from around the country.

These summer postings span a wide range, with employers seeking to fill roles like farmhands, automotive technicians, early childhood educators, finance clerks, dental assistants, pastry chefs, IT workers and many, many more. Additional career assistance — including resume and cover letter refinement, practice job interviews, LinkedIn optimization and workshops and recruiting events — can be found by booking an appointment with the Employment Support Centre.

Finally, for our soon-to-be graduates who have finished their studies and are preparing for a prosperous future, we look forward to the upcoming 2023 Spring Convocation. Held this year on June 7 for the Perth Campus, June 9 for the Pembroke Campus and June 20-22 for the Ottawa and AC Online Campuses, Convocation always serves as both a touching reflection on academic accomplishment and a joyful send-off for thousands of new Algonquin College alumni.

To those of you who will soon walk across the stage and receive your diploma, advanced diploma, certificate, graduate certificate or degree, I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations and upmost gratitude for allowing Algonquin College to be a part of your life journey. I hope that you will look back on your AC experience with pride, and that you continue to embody the College’s values of caring, learning, integrity and respect in your post-graduation life.

No matter how you plan to spend the warmer months, make sure that you squeeze in time for rest, relaxation, fun and excitement. I hope you look back on the year’s accomplishments with pride, and that your next step in life — whatever it may be — brings you fulfillment and happiness.

Claude Brulé President and CEO