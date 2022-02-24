Algonquin College ending vaccine passport requirements on campus

Algonquin College announced it will discontinue its vaccine passport system March 1, in conjunction with the new COVID-19 health and safety guidelines set by the Ontario government

Algonquin College president Claude Brulé made the announcement in an email to students and faculty.

Algonquin College will be maintaining the requirement to do a self-screening test on the AC mobile safety app, before entering campus.

The announcement comes as Ontario begins lifting more pandemic restrictions, including indoor gathering limits which were increased to 50 people from the previous limit of 10 on Feb 17.

As a result of the increased capacity limits and looser restrictions, many services on campus can begin operating at full capacity.

Restaurant International, the Wolves Den and the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre are all open at full capacity.

The Algonquin Commons theatre can operate at 50 per cent capacity and will be allowed to operate at full capacity beginning on March 1.

Some students are supportive of ending the vaccine passport system on campus.

“I think it’s a pain—to get it on my phone every morning,” said Ben Newsome a first-year plumbing student.

Newsome’s classmate, Klester Escala, disagreed. He said the college should wait a few more months to end the vaccine passport system. Escala said there are still many cases of COVID-19.

Parveen Kaur, a second-year manufacturing engineering technician student, supports ending the vaccine passport on campus.

But, Emma Snider, an interactive media design student, does not agree with the decision.

“I just don’t understand why. It’s not a big deal to show our passport at the doors and it doesn’t make any sense after all the time and energy to end it now when we are halfway through a semester,” she said.

Algonquin College has been requiring proof of vaccination to enter all three of its Ontario campuses since Sep 7, 2021.