Justin Trudeau revokes controversial Emergencies Act

Local News

CTV News: The “Freedom Convoy” protests that occupied Ottawa’s downtown core for the past three weeks have cost the city approximately $30 million, according to Steve Kanellakos, the city manager. This estimate is based on estimated policing costs of $800,000 a day and city service costs of $200,00 a day. Kanellakos said the city should have exact figures by next week and will seek funding from the provincial and federal government.

National News

Toronto Star: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday afternoon that he will be revoking the controversial Emergencies Act. This announcement comes 10 days after Trudeau invoked the act and its extraordinary powers to end border blockades and the occupation of downtown Ottawa by “Freedom Convoy” protesters. Trudeau is claiming the situation is “no longer an emergency.” Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced soon after that the province of Ontario would be following suit, and lifted its state of emergency as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

International News

CBC News: Ukraine declared a nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday after Russian lawmakers authorized President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside the country the previous day – a move that may foreshadow a broader attack on Ukraine. The decision also comes after Putin’s play Monday to recognize the independence of separatist regions in Eastern Ukraine in order to sanction the deployment of Russian troops there to “maintain peace.” The state of emergency enables the country to block rallies, place restrictions on movement and ban political parties and organizations.