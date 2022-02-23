Rideau Centre evacuated after gun scare

Local News

CTV News: The Rideau Centre was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a man was spotted in the mall with what appeared to be a firearm. A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene and charged with numerous firearms offences. The Rideau Centre had just reopened on Tuesday for the first time since it was closed during the protests downtown which lasted for three weeks. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

National News

CBC: Jean Charest is mulling a bid for leadership of the federal Conservative Party according to sources within the party. Charest was a former cabinet minister in the Mulroney and Campbell governments and was leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada from 1993 to 1998. Charest has long been rumoured to be interested in leading the Tories and on Tuesday four sitting Tory MPs signed an open letter in La Presse calling on Charest to run for leadership. The race to replace former leader Erin O’Toole has not officially begun.

International

CTV : Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday that Canada will be imposing financial sanctions on the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. The regions which are within Ukraine’s sovereign borders were recognized as independent by Moscow on Monday. Canadians will not be permitted to do any business in the two regions of Eastern Ukraine.