Jamie Bramburger leaves a legacy of dedication and community impact

The former Algonquin College interim dean "encompassed all that is good in a person"

The Algonquin College community is mourning the loss of Jamie Bramburger, the interim dean of the Pembroke waterfront campus, who passed away at the age of 58 on March 11.

His death leaves a profound void in the hearts of his colleagues, students and many others whose lives he touched.

Sarah Hall devoted 16 years to Algonquin College, including serving as the dean of the Algonquin College of Applied Arts and Technology at the Pembroke campus before her departure in 2024.

“Jamie guides the team at Algonquin towards making those really important connections in the community. He guides us on how to build a bond with our students. He encourages us to recognize that these students are not just names,” Hall said.

Bramburger worked at the Algonquin College Pembroke campus for more than 25 years, most of which he spent as manager of community and student affairs.

Bramburger and his team assisted students in arranging homework help, finding coaches, fostering peer learning and organizing their participation in various events.

“He was focused on making sure that students had a place to live, didn’t go hungry, could get where they needed to go, had access to all of the academic help that they needed and that through that they felt welcomed by our college and also by the community,” Hall said.

“It will be very difficult to fully capture everything Jamie contributed to the college. There are long lists of what he did inside our walls, organizing events and putting in all kinds of different opportunities for students to be successful,” Hall said.

Patricia Lafreniere, a Pembroke city councillor, worked with Bramburger at the local TV station and with the Renfrew County United Way, where he was actively involved with the board.

Lafreniere remembers Bramburger’s volunteer roles in so many aspects of their community.

“Jamie encompassed all that is good in a person. He was nonjudgmental, committed to what was close to his heart, and a valued member of the many groups or organizations he belonged to,” Lafreniere said.

“He was admired by many for his wonderful personality and ability to make people feel at ease.”

Beyond his work in student affairs and community outreach, Bramburger also played a vital role in supporting local media and storytelling initiatives. He promoted social service careers, connected professionals and supported media initiatives.

Bramburger empowered alumni, provided opportunities and offered unwavering encouragement. He leaves a lasting impact on education, journalism and community development.

Holly Molenaar, an Algonquin College Pembroke alumna, was offered by Bramburger a guest speaking opportunity at the college. He expressed praise and support for her podcast and her first in-person workshop with various media representatives present.

“Through this partnered podcast series, he connected me with a diverse group of female alumnae who shared powerful stories and insights into their college programs,” Molenaar said.

“These discussions stand as a testament to Jamie’s dedication to our Pembroke waterfront campus, ensuring that the next generation of women chooses our beautiful community as their school of choice.”

Bramburger genuinely connected with students, listening to their stories and finding the best in everyone. He cared about what brought them to the community and ensured they felt truly welcome.

“Jamie’s legacy — his passion for education, love for journalism and commitment to the community — will endure in the hearts of all who knew him and had the privilege of working alongside him,” Molenaar said.

Bramburger also played a key role in local healthcare recruitment, concentrating on recruiting physicians and doctors.

Carolyn Levesque, who worked at the Pembroke Observer alongside Bramburger, is now the public affairs and communications coordinator for the Pembroke Regional Hospital.

“Jamie was very involved in the local recruitment efforts, trying to find ways to bring healthcare professionals and family doctors to our area and to showcase the community to those individuals who are coming to our area,” Levesque said.

“If we had a doctor coming for a visit to the community, he would work with others to see what we can show these individuals of our community that shows them the essence and the community sense.”

Brambruger was helpful, always thinking beyond his immediate tasks. He was a warm, caring person who was positive about what he was involved in.

“I think he was a shining example of this, and if others in our community follow his lead, it will undoubtedly benefit us for years to come,” Levesque said.