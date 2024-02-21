Women’s basketball team wins against Conestoga Condors in home game

Algonquin Wolves women's basketball team continued their streak as they defeated rival team on Saturday

Cianah Miller (right) and Andie Maylen (left) during the wolves vs condors game on Saturday

The Algonquin College women’s basketball team won in the first round of the OCAA playoffs 62-44 against the Conestoga Condors on Feb. 17 at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre.

Fans cheered for their home team as the Wolves faced their rivals’ strong defence. The Wolves fell behind in the first quarter, with Condors leading ahead with 13-11.

Wolves guard Chloe Lapointe made an impressive 3-point jump shot just before the first quarter ended.

Wolves fan Leah MacFadyen wasn’t worried about the Wolves falling behind in the first quarter.

“The girls have done really well throughout the season. They’ll pick it up,” said MacFadyen. “I think they’ll have another victory today.”

The Wolves and the Condors were neck-and-neck throughout the second quarter of the game. The Wolves bounced back, ending the second quarter ahead at 28-24. Coach Jaime McLean was impressed.

“We didn’t have a great first half, and then in the second the resilience really showed with our defence and our effort. I think we played really well in that second half,” said McLean.

The Wolves pulled ahead with guard Cianah Miller earning the team two more points in the final 40 seconds of the third quarter. The team had a 47-37 advantage against the Condors.

The game ended with the Wolves winning 62-46. Fans cheered as both teams lined up, shaking hands after the game.

The Wolves celebrate another victory as their win streak continues. The women’s basketball team have been undefeated this season, marking their 15th consecutive win.

McLean was excited about the win, as the women’s basketball team had dominated previous games.

“We knew last year after our success that we’d have a strong team returning,” said McLean. “It was all about preparing and being as consistent as we can be and that’s where we’ve been able to prepare for this kind of weekend.”

When asked about a player who stood out to him during the game, McLean named Lapointe, noting her excellent defence and hustle during the game.

“She was doing all the things coaches love to see and make a big difference in the game beyond just the points and the rebounds,” said McLean.

Lapointe is proud of how the team played together.

“I think together we all kind of picked it up in the second half and it really showed. We came out a lot stronger helping each other out with defence,” said Lapointe.

When asked about the playoffs, Lapointe said the team is ready for upcoming games.

“Every game is important from the start to the end of the season,” said Lapointe.

The Wolves are scheduled to play against the Mohawk Mountaineers on Saturday Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre.