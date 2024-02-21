Career Networking Fair 2024 a huge success in new location

Roughly 80 employers and 2,500 students and alumni attended the event around the C-building

Algonquin College hosted its annual career networking fair on Feb. 13 in the C-building to provide information about full-time, part-time and summer work opportunities to students and alumni.

The event was previously hosted in the gymnasium, but the Co-op and Career Centre couldn’t get that space anymore, so it was moved to the C-building where it happened across the first two floors.

“The layout is much more different and we’re showcasing more space – the Indigenous space, the Nawapon, our DARE Districts, the Makerspace – so I think it’s great to show our employers a lot more of Algonquin,” said Carol Ann Mahoney, an AC employment outreach officer.

Roughly 80 employers and 2,500 students and alumni attended. There were booths set up around the C-building where people were engaging with employers and showing interest in their companies.

According to Alexis Gunawardena, associate manager of marketing and systems for AC, the goal for this event was for Algonquin to expand its partnerships with employers in the larger Ottawa area.

“We have an external partnerships team that works out of our Co-op and Career Centre that goes out to create as many partnerships in as many sectors as possible,” Gunawardena said.

According to Gunawardena, the employers are specifically looking to hire Algonquin students and graduates because they know about the AC grads’ work ethic.

Sienna Senior Living had a booth offering many opportunities in health care, ranging from personal support worker and nursing positions to receptionists, care support assistants and dietary housekeeping.

“In terms of working in long-term care it takes a specific person,” said Jessica Babcock, the executive director. “We really need that passion for seniors’ care as well as someone who’s customer service centered.”

Approximately 65 students from various programs volunteered for the fair, where they wore bright green shirts, performing different tasks including photography and navigating students.

Heta Gadhiya, a level 1 human-centred design student, believes it’s more engaging to volunteer than walk around as a student. She wanted to network with employers at the same time.

“Because I’m a level 1 student, I just wanted to get to know companies and see if I fit in any of them rather than seek opportunities right now,” Gadhiya said.

The Co-op and Career Centre will host its next career networking fair in 2025, which Gunawardena says will be bigger and better.