Disembodied leg found in New York City subway station

Local

Global: The Treasury Board is asking Parliament for an extra $8.9 billion for the fiscal year, which would go towards finance charges, health care for Indigenous children and military projects for home and abroad.

Anita Anand, Treasury Board president, tabled the spending request in the House of Commons on Feb. 15.

The spending requests, known formally as the Supplementary Estimates (C), 2023-2024, are the final ones for new spending in the current fiscal year.

Various parliamentary committees will now study the different requests for new funding before all MPs will vote on them.

The Department of Indigenous Services is asking for $2 billion more than at the beginning of the fiscal year.

The Department of Finance to get $3.2 billion to service the national debt, and have asked for $1.9 billion for military support in Latvia and Ukraine.

This new increase of money represents a 2.8 per cent increase from last fiscal year and would have the government putting in $496.6 billion for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

National

CBC: A Manitoba man lost $600,000 in a wire transfer phone fraud.

Peter Squire, a 68-year-old man from Winnipeg, lost $600,000 that was supposed to be his retirement fund, to a fraudster.

The call occurred on Oct. 31, 2022 from a man identifying himself as a senior investment portfolio manager for the bank Bank of Montreal.

Squire looked up the caller’s name, saw it was real, and continued business with him.

The first transfer was $175,000 and the second one, occurring days later, was $473,290.08.

In 2023 alone, the Canadian Anti-Fraud say they saw 1,608 victims losing over $170 million to scam callers.

International

Global: A disembodied leg has been found in the New York City subway.

The limb was found around 1 p.m. on Saturday and the identity of the limb or how it got in the subway has not been released publicly.

According to the New York Postal, the leg had its pant leg attached as well as being severely charred.

New York City has had its run of violence in the subway station as the leg had been removed from the scene and cars were up and running again Saturday afternoon.

According to NBC New York, police say that the limb was found on the No. 4 subway line in between 167th and 170th streets in the Bronx.