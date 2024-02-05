Music Monday’s

Dee-Tee:

At just 21 years old, Dee-Tee emerges as a multifaceted artist from Windsor, Ontario, with a creative arsenal that includes rap, singing, piano playing, songwriting, and hands-on production. His musical journey began at the age of 16, and since then, he’s been pushing the boundaries of his sound, refusing to confine himself to one genre. Inspired by the likes of Michael Jackson, Logic, Kendrick Lamar, and San Holo, Dee-Tee’s music serves as a defence mechanism, reflecting his innermost thoughts and emotions.

Since debuting on Spotify and other paid platforms in 2018 under the moniker “Dee-Tee,” he has continuously evolved his sound, with his most recent release, “Home – Single Version,” showcasing his singing prowess like never before. Authentically raw and unfiltered, Dee-Tee’s music offers listeners a genuine experience, devoid of pretence or fabrication.

Dee-Tee’s commitment to authenticity extends beyond his music, as evidenced by his honesty and transparency both on and off the stage. With aspirations to reach the stars in the music industry, Dee-Tee recently acquired his own manager, who has wasted no time in crafting an Electronic Press Kit (EPK) to pitch to venues and radio promoters. Additionally, Dee-Tee’s upcoming ventures include a music video shoot in Miami and a lineup of shows scheduled for the first half of the year, signalling his undeniable momentum in the industry.

While Dee-Tee’s journey is marked by numerous achievements, perhaps his most notable moment was a rap battle with Logic at the age of 17, an experience immortalised in a video on his Instagram. Despite his humble beginnings, Dee-Tee’s determination and authenticity shine through, making him a force to be reckoned with in the world of music. As he continues to carve his path, Dee-Tee remains steadfast in his commitment to staying true to himself and his artistry.

