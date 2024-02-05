Students get their hands dirty with Glitter and Gab

Students make DIY shower steamers during the second event of the winter term

Algonquin College students expressed their creative sides during Project Lighthouse’s second Glitter and Gab event of the winter term.

The event was held on Feb. 1, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Student Health and Wellness Zone in E-building.

Created during the COVID-19 pandemic, Glitter and Gab is a weekly event run by student peer workers who provide a new DIY craft idea each week to take home as well the materials needed to make it, and a safe space to relax and chat with other students.

During the pandemic restrictions, students would sign up for the events and get the materials shipped to their home. Now, the event is hosted on campus and open to everyone without registration.

“It’s a surprise every week on which DIY you’re gonna do,” said Kristen Ralph, a student peer worker.

“It’s kind of a self care activity I would say, we’re crafting.” said Ralph.

The recent DIY activity was star-shaped shower steamers made out of baking soda, corn starch, essential oils and water based-substances that dissolve in the shower, creating a pleasant smell similar to a bath bomb. The craft was presented by Shelina Syed, a student peer worker.

“It’s a nice de-stress experience,” said Syed. “Even though we are in the fourth week of school [winter term], students can still be feeling that academic stress as midterms are coming around the corner.”

Students were given a silicone tray with a star imprint, a variety of essential oils to choose from, powdered dye, corn starch, baking soda, water, bowls and utensils to mix with. Syed provided guidance and led the group activity.

Inara Hemani, a first-year early childhood education student, described the texture of the shower steamers as similar to “moon sand,” which is a soft and sensory sand otherwise known as “kinetic sand.”

“It’s a super fun sensory experience,” said Hemani. This was her first time attending a Glitter and Gab event.

Smiles and conversation filled the room as the small group bonded over similar interests and programs.

Glitter and Gab has become a weekly de-stressor for Favour Charles, a practical nursing student.

“I didn’t expect this kind of activity here at school,” said Charles.

Charles opened up about the stress and anxiety she experiences in college. Attending the weekly events and “doing something fun” helps take her mind off of the negative feelings.

“I am so surprised I can do something like this,” said Charles.

The next Glitter and Gab event will be held on Feb. 8 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Student Health and Wellness Zone on the third floor of E-building.