Wolves women’s basketball team remains undefeated, winning final home game of the season

The Wolves' win streak is unbroken with only one game left in the regular season

Algonquin College’s women’s basketball team won their final home game of the season on Feb. 2 with a nail-biting 54-50 victory over the Georgian Grizzlies.

The teams were neck and neck throughout all four quarters. After the first quarter, the score was 16-10 for the Grizzlies. The Wolves bounced back, strengthening their defence and breaking the Georgian lead.

The second quarter ended 29-29, while the third quarter ended with a 46-40 advantage for the Wolves. In the final quarter, the Grizzlies played fiercely, losing the game by only four points.

“This was their biggest competitor this season,” said Wolves fan Caitlin Pavone. “It was so close.”

The Wolves previously beat Georgian on Nov. 24 with a score of 67-54. In contrast, the Wolves dominated Loyalist 88-44 on Jan. 19 and George Brown 62-26 on Jan. 26.

Although the team stands undefeated this season, coach Jaime McClean said they could play even better.

“There’s definitely stuff from today we have to keep working on,” he said. “Every day when we step into the gym, we’ve got to be better. We’ve got to push each other just a little bit harder and be a little bit better.”

When asked about his pick for player of the game, McClean said, “It was somebody who just defended constantly all game. That was Kate Dahmer. She played with defensive energy the whole way. She set the tone and got the other girls to come play along with her. She’s a very good player.”

Dahmer was also player of the game on Nov. 25, when the Wolves defeated Seneca.

“If we keep working and doing our best,” said Dahmer, “we should be able to take it home at Durham too.”

The Wolves hope to continue their win streak on Feb. 9 when they face the Durham Lords at Durham College’s Campus Recreation & Wellness Centre.