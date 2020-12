“The art of cooking is a love language.”

They served up bliss and healing,

Selflessness and comfort,

Wonder and pride.

They had built a special type of kitchen,

Where they prepared stories,

Apportioned attention,

Deposited tenderness,

And dealt forgiveness.

They were known as the Chefs of Affection,

And they didn’t mind if they starved,

So long as their kin were satisfied.