Fiction

Best Friends Forever

By

Dec 8, 2020

“Nothing is more powerful than the bond of Best Friendship.”

Hey there you! We’ve been through a lot.

Like two laces, tied in a knot.

Sharing one space all intertwined.

Like all things should be, so aligned.

Things are rocky and not always fine.

Some are your fault, but some are mine.

Hey! we’re human, we make mistakes.

But things are rocky and sometimes ache.

Friendship is a roller coaster,

Ups and downs go fast and faster.

You’d know since you’re the other half.

This fight can end with a quick laugh.

Hard to fight with your friend, so true.

Easy to end it all, who knew…

Nicholas Carchidi - Nick is a second year professional writing student at Algonquin College, hoping to pursue work in either journalism or scriptwriting. Nick hopes to become someone that makes his readers ponder about the many things in which life has to offer. In his down time, you can find him playing on his Nintendo switch, organizing his many Pokemon cards, or obsessively writing one of his many stories; most notably Radio Heads, a young adult drama about musicians.
Nicholas Carchidi - Nick is a second year professional writing student at Algonquin College, hoping to pursue work in either journalism or scriptwriting. Nick hopes to become someone that makes his readers ponder about the many things in which life has to offer. In his down time, you can find him playing on his Nintendo switch, organizing his many Pokemon cards, or obsessively writing one of his many stories; most notably Radio Heads, a young adult drama about musicians.

Related Post

Fiction

Speed Demon

J Dec, 2020 Cody Byrne
Fiction

Chefs of Affection

J Dec, 2020 Cody Byrne
Fiction

Umbrella

J Nov, 2020 Cody Byrne

Editorial email: algonquintimes@gmail.com
Ad email: john1248@algonquinlive.com
Editorial phone: (613) 727-4723 ext. 5459
Location: Algonquin College, Ottawa, Ontario

Media Kit

Upcoming Events

  1. Heart’s Content Christmas Market

    November 12 - December 24

View All Events

algonquin times

Your source for student news

© Copyright 2020 Algonquin Times. All Rights Reserved. by Patrick L. Smith