Best Friends Forever

“Nothing is more powerful than the bond of Best Friendship.”

Hey there you! We’ve been through a lot.

Like two laces, tied in a knot.

Sharing one space all intertwined.

Like all things should be, so aligned.

Things are rocky and not always fine.

Some are your fault, but some are mine.

Hey! we’re human, we make mistakes.

But things are rocky and sometimes ache.

Friendship is a roller coaster,

Ups and downs go fast and faster.

You’d know since you’re the other half.

This fight can end with a quick laugh.

Hard to fight with your friend, so true.

Easy to end it all, who knew…