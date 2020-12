“Don’t patronize me, I am not to be easily underestimated.”

Don’t use taciturn strategy or calculated empathy

don’t stretch before or make a plan of attack

my words are not checkpoints along the way

my back is not your racetrack

my hair is not your starting flag

my legs are not your goal posts

I am not an opponent to defeat

or a time to beat

being with me is not a race

and my mattress is not the finish line.