Feed the Pack kicks off at Wolves soccer home openers

The initiative, organized by the Algonquin Students' Association's Food Cupboard, generated a generous amount of food donations on Sept. 19

The Food Cupboard donation table at the "Feed the Pack" game on Friday, September 19, manned by Kate Ardington, Abby Muir and Elyse Prowler.

SA representatives greeted fans and collected food donations under a tent at the entrance to the festive Wolves soccer home opener games on Sept.19.

It was the inaugural night of their new Feed the Pack initiative in partnership with the school’s varsity sports teams.

The SA encouraged fans to bring non-perishable food items and hygienic products to donate, such as canned soup and legumes or deodorant, to help bolster the Food Cupboard’s inventory amid a steep rise in demand for the service from Algonquin College students.

The cost of living is on the rise in Ottawa and many college students are struggling to meet their basic needs. Students have been cutting back on groceries to pay rent and cover costs related to studying, causing a surge in demand for groceries from the Food Cupboard.

This increase in demand, combined with an overall drop in donations, is largely what prompted the creation of the new initiative, according to Abby Muir, the co-ordinator of the Food Cupboard.

“We’re an agency that’s part of the Ottawa Food Bank, and they’ve unfortunately had to cut down on the amount of donations that they give, so we’ve decided to take it upon ourselves to start up some fun events that bring in some donations,” said Muir.

Proceeds from ticket sales for all Feed the Pack games are also going to the Food Cupboard.

Muir says partnering with the Wolves benefits both the teams and the Food Cupboard.

“It raises awareness in a great way,” said Muir. “It benefits the Wolves and the Food Cupboard, which are both SA services and brings about that whole community notion, brings everybody together and everybody feels like a wolf, so it benefits both parties.”

With food scarcity on the rise among the student population, general awareness of the Food Cupboard is more important than ever. Muir predicts that demand for the service over the fall semester will surpass last fall, when one in 22 students required the service.

Basil Philips, head coach of the women’s soccer team, was proud that his team was participating in the event.

“The Food Cupboard is a good service, and it (food insecurity) can affect anybody at any point in time,” he said.

“So I think when you’re in a position to help, you should be willing to do so.”

Mallory Armstrong, a member of the Wolves women’s soccer team, knows that covering food costs while in school can be tough.

“I went away for my first year of school, so I know it can be hard to get access to that kind of stuff,” said Armstrong, looking tired but triumphant after an easy 4-1 win against Cambrian.

“We take pride in representing our school and representing Algonquin well, so I think it’s important for our peers and all the students and staff to know that we’re also here for them as well.”

Muir hopes the Feed the Pack games ultimately help raise awareness of student food insecurity.

“It’s going great so far,” she said, speaking at halftime of the women’s game. At that point, half a donation bin was already filled with various food items.

“It’s gonna be heavy bringing it back.”

To get details on the next Feed the Pack game, visit the SA website.