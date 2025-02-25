Do students care about voting in the Ontario election?

The provincial election is Feb. 27. Some students consider voting a civic duty, others are uninterested

Elections Ontario set up a booth to encourage students to vote in the upcoming election.

Shaun Sederoff is a campus engagement leader at Elections Ontario, visiting various post-secondary schools, encouraging students to vote and gauging their interest.

“We found students have a lack of interest in voting due to being unaware of what’s happening or they don’t even know the election is happening,” Sederoff said.

The 18-24 age group had the lowest voter turnout among all age groups in past elections, according to Elections Canada.

Those who live in Ontario will have a chance to vote on Feb. 27 in a provincial election.

Daniel Nadeem, a 19-year-old business administration student, expressed his disinterest in the upcoming Ontario election.

“I’m not interested in politics at all,” Nadeem said.

Samuel Falardeau, a 22-year-old student in the business administration program, said he will not vote in the provincial election.

“I don’t believe the election really makes a difference, who you vote for in these provincial elections. At the end of the day, they don’t have the federal power to do the real things,” Falardeau said.

As a student, Falardeau is concerned with education issues.

“They don’t really have the same control over post-secondary as they did before. I don’t think that there’s much they really could do for students on the provincial level. At least it’s much more of a thing about the student debt and all that stuff,” Falardeau said.

While some students are indifferent, others are determined to exercise their voting rights.

Noah Letourneau is a 19-year-old student in the radio program.

“I’m going to vote because I think it’s pretty important,” Letourneau said. “I use my voting rights and even if it doesn’t seem like that big of a change, you can do a little bit to help the situation.”

Letourneau expressed his concerns about education.

“The government budgets for schools have just been cut because it’s not enough,” Letourneau said. “Government budget and a bunch of things that the Ontario government has done has led to cuts at Algonquin.”

Although some students are unaware of the election, Letourneau said the information is easily accessible online.

“The Ontario election website has all the information on it,” Letourneau said.

Simon St-Jean, 21, is a student in the developmental service program. This is his first time voting provincially.

“It’s important to vote and use your voice when you’re eligible and able to use it. I think social programs and the environment are important, the economy as well,” St-Jean said.

Stephanie Ryan, 34, is a student in the radio program.

“As a democratic country, as a citizen, we should vote. It’s the whole point — the democratic part of it. I think to change is always to get new blood in,” Ryan said.

Visit Elections Ontario to find a post-secondary student voting guide.