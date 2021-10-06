The ARC opens new restaurant, Wolves Den

Within the Wolves Den restaurant and games room, the bowling alley is at the far back of the restaurant. There are colourful bowling balls awaiting participants. Photo credit: Julien Bernier

Algonquin College’s new restaurant and games room, the Wolves Den, opened its doors to students on Sept. 27.

Located in the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre, the restaurant is accessible through the new bridge which connects to the Student Commons in the E-building to the ARC.

Erin Tredenick, a part-time employee and third-year dental hygiene student, and Joe St. Amand, the Observatory’s shift manager, welcomed first-time customers at the cash on opening day.

The two workers kept busy while waiting for more customers to enter the restaurant. Tredenick was stamping with ink the words Wolves Den and the Students’ Association logo and St. Amand was at the cash register.

Unlike the Observatory, which is the SA’s restaurant in the A-building but is currently closed, the Wolves Den has some features that go beyond a typical restaurant.

For example, the game room has six lanes of 10-pin bowling, three pool tables and a golf simulator.

Sophie Murphy, a first-year broadcasting radio student, was one of the first to experience the bowling lanes.

He was very excited to test out the new equipment available.

Justin Jones, a powerline technician student in his second year, and Rayden Shetler, a second-year electrical engineering technician, were two other students who joined the fun.

“We checked out the golf simulator and the bowling alley,” said Shetler.

Aside from their recreational facilities, the Wolves Den’s menu has a wide variety of vegan-friendly and gluten-free options, with most items under $11.

“The prices on the menu didn’t seem overly pricey, but it depends on the proportions,” said Jones. “I’m going to try it out, definitely.”

Both Jones and Shetler said they will recommend the Wolves Den to their many friends. “We know a lot of people, so they’ll come, hopefully,” said Jones.