Algonquin College film grad releases new comedy short

Chris Szabo, a 22-year-old Algonquin College 2024 film graduate, has written and directed a comedic short film called Erich’s New Shirt, which will be released by the end of the month on YouTube.

“It’s been a long, rocky road getting here but I’m super glad to be done and it’s so satisfying to have something I can show to people,” Szabo said. “It’s nice to freely express myself through the projects I work on.”

Szabo admires the work of Canadian director and actor Matthew Johnson on his web series Nirvanna the Band the Show.

The short film blends Szabo’s signature wit with subtle nods to the cinematic voices that have helped shape his creative identity and vision, such as the British sitcom Peep Show and Tim Robinson’s I Think You Should Leave sketch comedy on Netflix.

“People sort of compare the stuff I do to (I Think You Should Leave), which I take as a compliment,” Szabo said. “In scriptwriting class, I’d try to make all the other students laugh and stuff with my ideas, just make ones that are really ridiculous.”

Originally from the Ottawa suburb of Orléans, Szabo hopes to make a name for himself locally. He has some advice for current film students.

“I wish I did more projects that weren’t assignments. I’d say just do your own projects, nobody is gonna stop you,” Szabo said. “Another thing is be friends with someone who’s going to be in the program when you’re done, so you can use their student privileges to get rental equipment.”

The project would not have been complete without the help of cinematographer Grace Marchington and Matt Kerridge, the first assistant director.

“I really like how warm she made her scenes look. It gave the film a cozy vibe, which I didn’t expect but I really like,” Szabo said. “Matt Kerridge was great because he did a lot of the planning involved with making the shoot possible, and on set he essentially bullied me into doing my job.”

Szabo also credits Rama Al-Zu’bi and Dean Matthew Cruz for helping achieve the nighttime exterior shot near the end of the film.

“Rama is someone I owe a lot too because she stepped up into the cinematographer role on our third and final day of shooting.” Szabo said. “It looked absolutely gorgeous thanks to her and Dean Matthew Cruz.”

Szabo’s favourite class at Algonquin College while studying film was scriptwriting with Jeff Ross.

“His class really emphasized the creative aspect of filmmaking, which I quite liked,” Szabo said. “I think what I appreciated most about his class was that it taught me how filmmaking didn’t always have to be a super serious endeavour. You’re allowed to have fun with it.”

Ross is an author who’s worked on video games and TV shows like Goosebumps.

“The biggest lesson is that you just have to have fun. Like, if you want something to be good, you can’t detest making it,” Szabo said. “I think a lot of people’s projects don’t turn out really nice because they hate the very idea of doing it and just want the finished product. Certainly have a little bit of fun because it shows.”

For future projects, Szabo hopes to film a miniseries mockumentary on a fictional local band to explore the Ottawa music scene.