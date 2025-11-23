Algonquin College dome is set up for the winter

The Algonquin College Dome is back. Here's what this means for the college, community and student body.

On Nov. 6, the college’s Students’ Association had the Z-building’s field dome put up for the rest of the semester. Last year, the SA allowed students to help set up the dome and get paid for it. This year, that was not an option.

The field runs year-round, with the dome covering the surface from November to April. In the summer months from May to October, the field is back to a regular outdoor pitch.

The SA prioritizes intramurals in the dome, but Wolves varsity coaches look forward to their field time to continue skill development. All fall sports have come to an end in the OCAA, but for the Wolves student athletes, the dome gives them year-round access to training, something other OCAA colleges don’t have.

Dan Gauthier, head coach of the Wolves’ women’s Rugby sevens team, said the dome is great for the women to still train and practise during the off-season. Gauthier said it’s also an opportunity for him to show recruits what practice is like.

“In the past, we had one session a week so that the girls could still get together and do some work on skills. I could also bring in potential recruits for the following season to try to assess them and how they may acclimate to the training environment,” said Gauthier.

The varsity practice schedule for the winter hasn’t been finalized yet, but the Wolves women’s soccer team has a similar schedule to the women’s rugby team, practising once a week. Head coach Basil Phillips tries to have the women do a little bit more than the other programs by playing some exhibition games at the dome to stay in top shape.

“Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but typically we will have training time of once a week for two hours. In the past, it has been Tuesdays from 9-11 p.m. We also try to arrange some exhibition games to play throughout the winter,” said Phillips.

The SA hosts a variety of intramural leagues, including a three-on-three soccer tournament on Nov. 20.

Stephanie Rheaume, the campus recreation coordinator of the SA, said there will be leagues for soccer and flag football starting the first week of February.

Rheaume wanted to remind students that registration for the winter semester intramurals tournaments and leagues opens Jan. 12 and closes Jan. 28.

The dome is a large source of revenue for the SA and also provides a large service to the community, being one of the few domes across Ottawa. The dome is available to rent from November to August. Rates change depending on the season of the year. From November to April, the dome charges $425 plus HST per hour. During the summer months, May to August, the field’s hourly rate is $115 plus HST.