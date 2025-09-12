Across Algonquin College’s northern entrances, full-time support staff make their voices heard

Having failed to reach an agreement with the province Wednesday night, full-time support staff across Ontario were out on strike

By Ernest Ko, Matthew Grieve, Kevin Clasper-Inglis, Elyse Barker, Mickey Banks, Duncan Roi, Lara Simard, Nicklaus Korim, Robyn Lanktree and Vasileios Tselios

Abby Rabishaw has been working at Algonquin College’s registrar’s office since 2023. She loves her job.

“It’s one of the best jobs I’ve ever had,” she said. It allows her to “give back and help students in ways I would have loved while I was in school.

“There’s nothing better than making it more accessible and easier for people to study and achieve their goals.”

However, she wasn’t with students Thursday. Instead, she walked out of her job alongside her full-time support coworkers, throughout three picket lines at the college’s north entrances at Wàbisheshi Private and Wajashk Private along Navaho Drive.

Another picket line had also been organized at the college’s Woodroffe Avenue entrance.

Throughout every line, among the protesters, supporters and passersby, their message remained clear: students and staff are suffering from colleges being defunded.

Rabishaw said when she joined in 2023 her team consisted of 28 employees. But after layoffs and attrition throughout the past three years, that number has been reduced to 16 employees, including part-time staff.

“That means significantly longer wait times for students, especially during the start of the school year,” Rabishaw said. Students currently inquiring about timetable issues, course changes or late program registrations could be forced to wait more than two hours for assistance. With the college’s tuition refund date of Sept. 15 fast approaching, time is ticking.

As provincial shortfalls continue, Ontario colleges have seen 10,000 layoffs coinciding with 650 program closures in 2025 alone. In February, Algonquin College announced the suspension of 37 programs and the closure of its Perth satellite campus.

OPSEU (Ontario Public Service Employees Union) Local 416, the union representing college full-time support staff, and the College Employer Council have been negotiating a collective agreement since June. The union exercised their right to initiate job action after failing to reach an agreement with the CEC by a Thursday morning deadline.

“We’re essentially just asking for fair pay,” said Zachary Deorksen, an employee in Financial Services.

“We also want to make the point that right now, the colleges are underfunded. With provincial cuts to international enrolment and the post-secondary student tuition freeze, the colleges are in a bind.

“Right now, we want more funding for the colleges, because public education is important,” Deorksen says.

The protests, however, have not been well-received by the entire campus community. Some students feel the protests blocking the college’s entrances are disruptive. Mohamad Dwaydar, a part-time student, was one of them..

“Part-time students like us, we take the one day off work that we could have been making money in our living (to attend class). But when we are blockaded, it really does hinder our day-to-day lives,” he says.

When business administration student Bryson Cameron drove to school on Thursday, he was stopped and asked by protesters if he supported their cause. Despite giving them his approval, “they kept blocking me off.”

Others acted on their frustrations, even though the college requested that people respect protesters.

Coco Kurelek, an automechanic student, shouted insults at protesters and she flipped them off.

“This morning, it took me 45 minutes to (drive two blocks),” she said with a frustrated glare. “As a paying student, I do not support these protests if they stop me from getting my paid education.

“Blocking traffic to paying students who just want to get to their class and get educated is not the way to gain support,” Kurelek said.

As she spoke, a protester repeatedly blew a whistle to interrupt the flow of incoming traffic.

“It’s creating a nuisance instead of a peaceful protest.”

Nevertheless, protesters remained positive about their situation.

“There’s been a good sense of solidarity so far amongst everyone,” said Dave Gabie, a full-time plumber at the college.

Some part-time staff at the college have volunteered at picket lines, while faculty have been seen offering snacks and refreshments.

Despite the long day and some frustrated commuters, Gabie said it had been a good day overall.

“My wife made me some muffins, so it’s all good,” he said with a smile.