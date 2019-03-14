Ethiopian crash victim identified

local

According to CBC News, the third Canadian victim of the Ethiopian Airlines crash, is former University of Ottawa student, Stéphanie Lacroix. She was confirmed by her mother to be a victim of the crash, since she’s been working with the U.N.

National

According to CTV News, about 11:15 a.m. Peel Regional Police were alerted to an incident near Dundas Street East and Cawthra Road in Toronto where they found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gun shot wound in a parking lot. The man later died after being transported to the hospital.

International

According to Global News Pittsburgh man Clayton Lucas, 25, was charged after allegedly choking the driver who was giving him a lift on March 4 just for singing Christmas songs.

A Pennsylvania state trooper responded to the call and was forced to act after Lucas refused to answer questions and be placed into handcuffs.