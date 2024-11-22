The Crunch inspires collaboration, friendships and entrepreneurship

Students at four schools came together at The Crunch to brainstorm and network with experienced mentors from Ottawa's entrepreneurial community

Elodie Fotso, a Level 3 student in the law clerk program (left second), with her group Home Together, won in this event and received $2,500 as a prize.

Students from Algonquin College, Carleton University, University of Ottawa and Collège La Cité joined in Algonquin’s C-building Nawapon Nov. 15-17 for The Crunch. The students brainstormed ideas about business and made friends from different schools.

The event provided students with a wealth of resources to develop their entrepreneurial skills. The resources extended beyond mentorship, offering students a deeply enriching experience that combined hands-on learning, networking opportunities and collaboration across disciplines.

“One of the biggest things we do for our students as part of the event is to allow them to connect with students from other schools,” said Kathleen Kemp, assistant director of the Entrepreneurship Hub at the University of Ottawa.

Matthew Jerabek, manager of innovation and entrepreneurship, said the differences between universities and colleges in the way they teach can be enlightening to students.

“At university, traditionally you learn a little bit more theory, whereas at Algonquin College you learn probably a little bit more practical application,” Jerabek said. “So I think we’ll see what other institutions have to offer them in terms of entrepreneurship.”

While making new friends was part of the experience, the event also provided professional resources to participants. Anyi Ding, a Level 3 student in computer programming at Algonquin College, said she met a lot of experienced people at the event.

“There are a lot of factors that make business models work differently in different countries,” Ding said.

“And the mentors provided me with a lot of background on the local culture, which I feel helps students, especially international students, to better adapt to the local entrepreneurial atmosphere.”

Jerabek said that students don’t usually have the opportunity to connect with these great entrepreneurs and it’s hard to do so, but the event was a perfect opportunity.

“When you see somebody doing a thing that you aspire to and you talk to them, you learn so much, very quickly,” Jerabek said.

Kemp said she hopes that the students will gain something from the event and that it will serve as inspiration and motivate students interested in entrepreneurship.

“I don’t necessarily think the success is them walking away with this particular business idea, though, we love to see it if they want to continue with the business idea they formed this weekend,” Kemp said.

Elodie Fotso, a Level 3 student in the law clerk program at Algonquin College, is a member of the group that won first place at the event. The group’s project matches seniors with those struggling to afford rent through some tighter authentication. The project aimed to reduce loneliness for seniors and provide a place for those struggling to find a home.

When Fotso found out her team won first place and $2,500, she said it was incredible.

“It just makes us feel more confident in our idea, that it’s possible and that you should go for it even after this event,” Fotso said.