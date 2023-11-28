Wolves men’s volleyball team suffers 3-0 loss against Seneca

The Wolves' Mahmoud Abdelaziz (left at the net), Pras Jeyapalasingham (middle) and Martin Janega (right) block the ball against Seneca College on Nov. 24 Photo credit: Blaire Waddell

The Algonquin Wolves men’s volleyball team lost 3-0 against Seneca College on Nov. 24, but bounced back the next night against Georgian College with a big win.

The stands at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre were full of cheering, laughter and stomping before Wolves match against Seneca.

During the first set, both teams were evenly matched, with Connor Finnie, who plays middle, tallying several blocks against Seneca. However, the Wolves lost the set 25-23.

“It’s a super nice feeling getting a block and a big momentum changer for the team. It also feels like you’re stomping on the opponent a bit and reversing the flow,” said Finnie. “At the start, I was much better at blocking, but I would like to be better at the end. It’s something to improve on and was a strong point for us.”

During the second set, the Wolves were down 23-16 and mounting a comeback, but ended up losing the set 25-20.

“It’s a tough loss for the guys. We battled them back and forth last year, and we dropped our first game against them and then pulled back into our home match in our second semester. We are hoping to do the opposite for them this year,” said Ryan Lincoln, the Wolves’ outside player.

During the third and final set, the Wolves brought the heat but lost 26-24.

The Wolves came into the game after winning the previous two games 3-0 against both Durham and Fleming College.

“Losing is tough, but it is something we talk about a lot. The simple message is to be frustrated for half an hour, and then we gotta move on,” said coach Jelle Kooijman.

On Nov. 25, the Algonquin Wolves played Georgian College and won all three sets.