Wolves claw their way to beat the Huskies 3-2 in men’s volleyball

Wolves left-side hitter Mahmoud Abdelaziz spikes the ball for a point against the George Brown Huskies on Oct. 28 Photo credit: Kerry Slack

Fighting their way through five tough sets, the Algonquin Wolves men’s volleyball team beat the George Brown Huskies 3-2 on Oct. 28.

After the Wolves decimated the Huskies in November 2022, George Brown returned to Ottawa this month with a better game.

“Simply, they’ve improved this year,” said Wolves head coach Jelle Kooijmann.

“I think they have some really efficient players on the outside. It was hard for us to stop,” said Kooijmann.

The Wolves lost the first set 22-25 but came back strong in the second set, taking it 25-17.

The Wolves came out strong again in the third set, but the Huskies wouldn’t make it easy. The teams traded points almost the whole set, exciting the crowd.

“It’s a new season, right, so it’s like we all just got to pull together and play together,” said outside hitter Malcolm Spence.

The Wolves took the third set 25-21.

The fourth set started as a nail-biter and ended the same way.

The teams went point-for-point until the Huskies put a few down at the end to win the set 23-25.

The fifth set was tight.

The Huskies crept ahead then the Wolves caught up.

Kooijmann called a time-out where he told his team, “You’ve got to be ready.”

“Don’t let them in,” he said.

“I think they are a way better team than they were last year. As a lesson for the game against Loyalist next week,” said Kooijmann, “this team needs to remember to play full games.”

“The Huskies came out and, like, really fought and were really effective so I think the biggest thing we know is that this team is going to fight,” said Kooijmann.

The Wolves took the final set 15-12 for the 3-2 win.

“We need control on our side and transition offense,” said left-side Mahmoud Abdelaziz.

“That’s what I’m going to take away from tonight’s game.”

The Wolves will be back in action against Loyalist on Nov. 3 and Canadore on Nov. 4, both at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre.