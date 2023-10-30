Women’s volleyball Wolves win hard battle against George Brown

Maddy Nadeau sets up her spike for the point on Oct. 28 against the George Brown Huskies. Photo credit: Kerry Slack

The Algonquin Wolves women’s volleyball team won its second game of the season with a hard-fought 3-1 win over the George Brown Huskies on Oct. 28.

Coming out of a win over La Cité, the Wolves started strong against the Huskies, winning the first set 25-15.

Outside hitter Maddy Nadeau and right side Natasha Lauzon put many points down with the help of clutch senior players, setter Gabby Paquette and team captain Emilie Menard.

The second set saw the Wolves dominate most of the set with some new players getting court time.

Middle hitter Isabella Tourangeau and middle Chloe Rodgers both made kill shots to the delight of the thunderous crowd.

The Huskies wouldn’t let this set go easily and they kept putting just enough down to keep the game interesting.

The Wolves took the set 25-19.

The Huskies won the third set 25- 22. It was point-for-point until late in the set.

“We started out hot. We just kind of took our foot off the gas,” said Wolves head coach Everton Senior.

“I don’t know if it was nerves or what, but we just want to execute it at the same level, which is disappointing, but that’s sports.”

Continuous wise words and direction from Senior couldn’t turn the set around.

“I’ve just got to do the best I can listen to my coach,” said Tourangeau.

Clawing for the win, the Wolves brought the fight back in the fourth set, winning it 25-19.

Serving ace after ace, Nathasha Lauzon played a big role in scoring, keeping the serve and being a continuous backup and support for the new players.

“We can’t allow the player hot streaks and if they do, not let it kill us mentally,” said Lauzon.

“We had a little bit of adversity with the way we were playing, but we came through it,” said Senior.

“Leading into next week we got some new people some court time which is awesome, hopefully, next time they’re called on they won’t feel as nervous. It might be a big moment and will be ready to go,” said Senior.

Now 2-0 in the season, the Wolves will face off against George Brown again on Nov. 10 in an away game. But first, the Wolves will take on Loyalist on Nov. 3 and Canadore on Nov. 4 at Jack Doyle Recreation Centre.