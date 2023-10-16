Featured Stories Sports & Recreation

Wolves basketball superstars total 30% of points, winning one of two exhibition games

ByAlex Lambert

Oct 16, 2023
Carter Normand took over the game against Juniata with a breakout performance on Oct. 13. Despite totalling 18 out of his team's 58 points, or 31 per cent, they still fell short. Photo credit: Alex Lambert

When a role player you trust to lead the team is heating up the court, there’s only one path for success.

Get out of the way.

“We grew a lot since last year. We stepped in and backed each other up,” Dasia McDonald said.
“We've grown a lot since last year. We stepped in and backed each other up,” Wolves star guard Dasia McDonald said. Photo credit: Alex Lambert

Dasia McDonald and Carter Normand, both in their third year, each totalled for 30 per cent of their teams’ points in the Wolves’ exhibition games on Oct 13.

McDonald scored 22 points against JUEL Basketball in a dominant performance by the guard.

Ranked third in field goal percentage and first in steals last year, she earned the titles of OCAA East Player of the Year and CCAA All-Canadian.

Simon Desta
Simon Desta pulling a shot from deep is nothing unusual. He placed third for three-point field goals made in the OCAA men’s league last year with 26 total. Photo credit: Alex Lambert

While the stars ran the show, the teams supporting them were essential to their success.

Head Coach Jamie McLean and Kate Dahmer
Women's team head coach Jamie McLean gave collective reassurance while men’s team coach Trevor Costello led with a subdued thunder. A clear demonstration of coaching styles. Photo credit: Alex Lambert

While the women’s team beat JUEL Basketball 78-64, the men’s team lost 71-58 to Juniata College, a U.S. Division 3 team.

Kate Dahmer driving to the hoop.
Kate Dahmer driving to the hoop. She buried a three-pointer and two layups in the second half of the exhibition game on Oct 13. Photo credit: Alex Lambert

“Obviously it’s a good team. They just need to work harder, it looked like there was a lack of hustle,” Jacob Miller, a business fundamentals student said regarding both games.

Jansen Balmaceda.
Jansen Balmaceda was driving to the key with every chance he could. He was fouled twice and made all four free throws playing Juniata College on Oct 13. Photo credit: Alex Lambert

Carter Normand
Carter Normand shooting a corner three over a Division 3 college defender. He had the fifth most three-point looks made in the OCAA men’s league last year. Photo credit: Alex Lambert

The games were planned since the coaches know each other and despite the games not being listed on the Wolves’ schedule, the stands were packed with cheering fans.

The Wolves Women’s team took a majority of their points home from looks inside the key, sinking only five shots from deep.
Taking most of their points from looks inside the key, both Wolves teams sank only five shots from deep in their games at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre. Photo credit: Alex Lambert

“I’ve really enjoyed it so far. I haven’t had a better work environment,” Joshua Tymczyszyn, a Wolves event staff member, said.

CJ Gallaza
CJ Gallaza played did not miss a game last year, ending up ranked 19 for OCAA men’s league threes. He spent the game acting as a floor general and working the ball in front of the basket for teammates. Photo credit: Alex Lambert

The Wolves basketball teams are scheduled to start their regular seasons playing Centennial at home on Oct 27.

Related Post

Featured Stories News

Ray is in control: Multi-talented barber has a passion for success

Oct 16, 2023 Annika Schlarb
Featured Stories Sports & Recreation

‘Pain, but fun’: Students bump into each other in games of bubble soccer

Oct 16, 2023 TJ Sider
Featured Stories Sports & Recreation

Seneca dominates Wolves 4-1 in men’s soccer as regular season winds down

Oct 14, 2023 Brahim Ait Ouzineb