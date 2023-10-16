Wolves basketball superstars total 30% of points, winning one of two exhibition games

Carter Normand took over the game against Juniata with a breakout performance on Oct. 13. Despite totalling 18 out of his team's 58 points, or 31 per cent, they still fell short. Photo credit: Alex Lambert

When a role player you trust to lead the team is heating up the court, there’s only one path for success.

Get out of the way.

Dasia McDonald and Carter Normand, both in their third year, each totalled for 30 per cent of their teams’ points in the Wolves’ exhibition games on Oct 13.

McDonald scored 22 points against JUEL Basketball in a dominant performance by the guard.

Ranked third in field goal percentage and first in steals last year, she earned the titles of OCAA East Player of the Year and CCAA All-Canadian.

While the stars ran the show, the teams supporting them were essential to their success.

While the women’s team beat JUEL Basketball 78-64, the men’s team lost 71-58 to Juniata College, a U.S. Division 3 team.

“Obviously it’s a good team. They just need to work harder, it looked like there was a lack of hustle,” Jacob Miller, a business fundamentals student said regarding both games.

The games were planned since the coaches know each other and despite the games not being listed on the Wolves’ schedule, the stands were packed with cheering fans.

“I’ve really enjoyed it so far. I haven’t had a better work environment,” Joshua Tymczyszyn, a Wolves event staff member, said.

The Wolves basketball teams are scheduled to start their regular seasons playing Centennial at home on Oct 27.