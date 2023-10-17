Spiritual Centre provides a tranquil sanctuary on a bustling college campus

Amidst serenity, students meet at the Spiritual Centre for bible study. Photo credit: Sebastian Menendez

Nestled within Algonquin College’s bustling grounds lies the understated Spiritual Centre. This tranquil retreat promotes spiritual growth and unity among students, offering an array of events and activities, from yoga and meditation to prayer and Bible studies.

The Spiritual Centre is situated in E-building, on the second floor of the Student Commons.

Yolande Parsons, the centre’s coordinator, shared her insights into its atmosphere and impact on campus life.

“I would describe the atmosphere in the Spiritual Centre as peaceful and calming,” Parsons said. The centre provides a sanctuary for students to explore their spiritual journeys amid the academic rigours.

As Parsons explained, “There are various spiritual events held in the centre, including yoga, meditation, Buddhist meditation, counselling, prayer, Jummah prayers, discussion groups, Bible studies and more.” This diversity ensures inclusivity for students of all spiritual backgrounds.

The Bible study group, a cornerstone of the Spiritual Centre, significantly impacts students. Parsons said, “The Lectio Divina group started in the spring/summer semester and has continued since. The regular Bible study classes have been ongoing for several years and are led by the campus chaplain. These enduring initiatives underscore the centre’s dedication to spiritual growth.”

Beyond its gathering, the Spiritual Centre facilitates various spiritual teachings and religious events involving Algonquin College students.

“Several spiritual clubs on campus represent diverse spiritual practices,” Parsons said.

When asked about engagement beyond the centre’s walls, Parsons said, “We have collaborated on initiatives with local religious organizations. Local churches provide food and snacks during exam week in an initiative called Pause Break. We have also hosted events supporting Ukrainian refugees, including yoga practices. Alpha sessions have taken place in the Spiritual Centre. We relish the AC Day 1 activities, showcasing stillness and reflection stations, a reading nook, a puzzle table, a craft table for new students, and offering coffee, tea and treats for visitors.”

These initiatives broaden the centre’s reach, fostering unity and community engagement.

The Spiritual Centre contributes to the holistic development of students, preparing them for a balanced and fulfilling life beyond graduation. In an increasingly disconnected world, places like the Spiritual Centre provide opportunities for individuals to connect with like-minded peers and build a sense of unity and purpose. This can lead to a more cohesive and supportive campus and community environment.

Algonquin College’s Spiritual Centre stands as a symbol of peace and unity, offering students a space for spiritual growth and connection. Through a diverse array of events and activities, this concealed gem continues to profoundly impact students’ lives, fostering a sense of belonging that transcends academic challenges.