The Wolves hand Georgian Grizzlies first lost of the season in a 3-0 sweep

Left side Mahmoud Abdelaziz spikes the ball away from the Grizzlies. Abdelaziz finished with nine kills out of 15 attacks. Photo credit: Justin Hancock-Lefebour

The Wolves men’s volleyball team took down the top-seeded Georgian Grizzlies on Nov. 25 in a convincing sweep, handing the Grizzlies their first lost of the season.

“We definitely came into this game with a chip on our shoulder cause they’re the top seed,” said Wolves setter Jacob Matheson, who scored eight points, going five of five on kills. “Guys just walked in with a chip on their shoulder having something to prove, where as yesterday guys were sort of walked in less prepared mentally.”

The Wolves lost 3-0 to Seneca the previous day.

The win against the Grizzlies was the seventh sweep of the season for the Wolves, tied for most in the league. The Wolves are now two points from the first-seeded Grizzlies.

“We’re obviously very happy it was a great game,” said head coach Jelle Kooijman after watching his team defeat the Grizzlies. “We played very well, and we put everything together, so always happy with that. I think what we showed today is both in our resilience. When we really want something, then we play very well.”

Kooijman said he’d preferably not have to comeback from such a bad game, and would prefer to see the team play like this in every game.

“I think we were talking with the team, it’s a win with a bittersweet edge just because I would like to not comeback from a game like yesterday,” said Kooijman. “When you face adversity, when you face failure, then it’s always how you react, and we reacted really well today.”

Kooijman said the team’s ceiling is really high and they just need to figure out how to achieve that ceiling every single game.

“We can put up a really high level of volleyball, and that’s what this group can really do,” said Kooijman.

The Wolves are scheduled to play an away match on Dec. 2 against the Canadore Panthers.