Students hope cricket receives more exposure as intramurals begin

Joseph Alappat stands outside of the Z-building before a cricket match on Wednesday. Photo credit: Noah Simmons

Cricket intramurals have started at the dome in Z-building.

Every Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. you’ll find players on the field, bowling toward the wickets, scoring runs and trying to get the batsmen out.

This addition to Algonquin’s intramurals allows cricket enthusiasts to compete on the pitch.

Vanshaj Chuttani, a first-year computer programming student at the college, decided to join since he used to play back home. “I’m in mad love with cricket,” Chuttani said. “Thought I’d pursue it.”

“I cannot even begin to tell you how excited I am. I’m exploring everything. It’s a good place to take stress out,” said Joseph Alappat, a project management student in his second semester.

Alappat played cricket in high school in India where he would officiate matches.

“There are laws of the game. There has to be people to enforce these laws so everyone gets the benefit of playing the game,” Alappat explained.

Vipan Venugopal, a first-year energy management student, loves sports and played high school cricket in his district of Keila in India.

“I was an umpire for tournaments. I was part of the club Full Errenes,” Venugopal said.

But these players are disappointed over the low turnout.

“I was really excited but there’s not many here. Hopefully, more will show,” said Venugopal. “They have to promote cricket. They can employ training clubs or inter-collegiate tournaments.”

Alappat thinks playing at the college’s dome is a cheaper solution than the alternative.

“This is an opportunity to play with friends in the winter when open fields are unavailable. It’s a game changer. My friends have to pay $100 to play at the dome downtown. It’s a lot,” Alappat said.

According to Alappat, cricket is not well established in Canada yet. “Not many players here as you can see,” he said.

He believes Algonquin could “do a bit more aggressive marketing. More publicity.”

The same goes for Chuttani. “There should be more popularity with this sport,” he said.

“Cricket is a very good sport. I want a good stadium and good equipment for us. The pitches can be improved—it’s actually for football ground. They should give players time to practise,” Chuttani said.

Aside from these issues, Chuttani said, “They are doing very well, despite that cricket isn’t popular in Canada.”

If students want to register their team, they can visit the registration table at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre in X-building or call (613) 727-4723, extension 7294.