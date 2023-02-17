Students challenging themselves every Monday at the ARC

Ayoub Elbeggo enjoying himself while doing a dead hang. Photo credit: Sahlym Florestal

Every Monday, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Algonquin College students participate in an in-house event at the Jack Doyle Athletic and Recreational Centre where they get challenged with fun and safe exercises.

According to Erica Johnston, a client service representative at the ARC, the goal of Move it Monday is to provide awareness that any kind of movement is great for your body and overall health.

“Creating these challenges allows members to motivate themselves and their friends to try out a new exercise. Overall, this promotes healthy living and well-being within our Athletics and Recreation facility,” said Johnston

Taking part in challenges is a fun way for students to try new exercises and challenge themselves while having a great time.

“I enjoy the Move it Mondays. They’re fun, you push yourself at a different exercise every week,” said Artem Kuptsov, a second-year student in the paramedic program.

Move it Mondays is also a great way for students to bring out their competitiveness.

“Move it Mondays are great; it gives you a competition to participate in every week. It’s always good to have a little bit of competitiveness.” said Lucas Moskaluk, a first-year student in the paramedic program.

Every Monday, the challenges change. On Feb.13, the ARC members challenged themselves to a dead hang competition, hanging on a bar for as long as possible.

“The challenge was fun, but I wish I had the chalk. The bar was very hard to hold on to,” said Lili Lebel, a first-year student in the fitness and health program.

Move it Monday has the potential to boost the competitive spirit of students by giving them an opportunity to compete with their friends.

“Today’s challenge wasn’t tough. I’ll wait and see who has the best score and come back later to beat it,” said Ayoub Moskaluk, a second-year student in the civil engineering program.

The challenges are a great way for students to improve their health.

“Being physically active can improve your brain health, help manage weight, reduce the risk of disease, strengthen bones and muscles and improve your ability to do everyday activities,” said Johnston.