Clubsfest provides organizers with networking opportunities

Kathline Valiquette discusses her newly formed Nerf club with a student at the Clubsfest event on Feb. 8. Photo credit: Alex Lambert

When the first recruit signed up 30 minutes before the event’s start, the friendly Nerf club organizer knew she’d have a busy Clubsfest.

“Get like-minded people together and shoot people with them,” said Nerf club organizer Kathline Valiquette. There were countless names on the newly formed club’s sign-up sheet.

Bringing nothing but a sole Nerf blaster, Nerf game rules and ambitions for a fully fledged club, Valiquette’s motivation stemmed from her animation professor, whose Nerf passion inspired her.

“People know there are clubs but not exactly like, which ones are available, which is why an event like this is so good. It shows what there is to offer,” Valiquette continued. She hopes to rent out an ample open space like the old gym and says other plans are in the works.

The Algonquin Students’ Association hosted a Clubsfest event at the Student Commons on Feb. 8.

“There’s such a variety, and honestly, the club’s world is endless for what you can create,” said Cassandra Jones, Students’ Association clubs and communities coordinator.

Clubs at Algonquin cover a range of interests, including well-being, academics, socializing, culture, gaming, sports and exercise.

Before Clubsfest, there were 49 active clubs spanning the Ottawa Algonquin College campus, plus five at the Pembroke campus and two at the Perth campus. Five new clubs were started because of the Feb. 8 Clubsfest event.

With a remarkable turnout and a wide range of club representation, students noticed various group stations’ media, like the Primarch club’s “miniatures” among noisy discussions emanating through the Student Commons.

The music club’s percussion stool sounds emanated through the Student Commons every so often when the group organizer was not speaking to a potential recruit.

“They let you have a decent bit of autonomy with whatever you do, when you meet and where. So, they mainly provide a really good platform for you to get familiarized with that,” said Josiah Claridge, a business management for entrepreneurship student who organizes the music club.

Claridge became the leader after he took over the role of organizer for the club. The music club offers weekly jam sessions. Claridge hopes to hold a concert eventually.

Beyond the opportunity of networking, the Students’ Association made accommodations to represent every club and brought candy bowls for each table.

“I find when people do actually look into the clubs, they find stuff they’re interested in,” said Aaron Perkins, a second-architectural technician student who organizes the powerlifting club.