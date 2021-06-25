Mood Check: Students share hopes for NHL playoffs

The 2021 NHL playoffs have been very emotional for many teams. There have been Cinderella stories, suspensions, and many burnt jerseys. Leafs fans have been torn up and broken down. Other teams have been more successful. Students told The Algonquin Times which teams they are rooting for, and if their team has changed since being eliminated.

Name: Michel Boukoua

Program: Network Technologies (Carleton University)

“I’m a big Boston Bruins fan. We’ve had a great run and I honestly can’t believe that we lost. Our team’s always been tough and can score, I mean we have Pasternak.”

Name: Ethan Milne

Program: Nursing (Algonquin College – Perth Campus)

“I love the Leafs, so you know it’s been a tough playoffs for me. They probably have the best offence in the league, but they couldn’t get past Price. At least the Bruins lost so it’s not all bad. I don’t really have a favourite to win but it would be cool if Tampa can make it a ‘two-peat’.”

Name: Justin Kariuki

Program: Business Commerce (Carleton University)

“I’m not too impressed, I wanted the Leafs to make it farther. I’m not supporting Montreal, but I’m a part-time Colorado Avalanche fan for now, unfortunately I cannot support the Habs.”





Name: Noah Seguin

Program: Music, Media, and Film Foundations (Algonquin College)

“At the start I was a Leafs fan, but I liked watching Cole Caufield and Trevor Zegras play at the World Juniors. O nce he started playing I became more of a Habs fan. I’m hoping Price can keep playing the way he has been. You have to love the underdogs, so I’m cheering for the Habs all the way.”

Name: Breana Beauchamp

Program: Nursing (University of Ottawa)

“I’ve always liked watching Vegas play since they came into the league. It was really cool to watch a team full of players that weren’t the best on their team come together and make it deep into the playoffs. They’re so good now and I’m really excited because I think they can win. If they beat Colorado then they’ll beat Montreal easy.”





Name: Elyssa Joyal

Program: Nursing (University of Ottawa)

“Well, me and my family are originally from St. Lazare, which is a town outside Montreal, so yeah, I’m a Habs fan. I love watching the games with my dad, it was awesome to see Price shoutout the Leafs.”