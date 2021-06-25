Featured Stories Sports & Recreation

Mood Check: Students share hopes for NHL playoffs

ByNick Schildroth

Jun 25, 2021

The 2021 NHL playoffs have been very emotional for many teams. There have been Cinderella

Carleton University network
Carleton University network technologies student Michel Boukoua Photo credit: Nick Schildroth

Name: Michel Boukoua

Program: Network Technologies (Carleton University)

“I’m a big Boston Bruins fan. We’ve had a great run and I honestly can’t believe that we lost. Our team’s always been tough and can score, I mean we have Pasternak.”

Algonquin College nursing student Ethan Milne
Algonquin College nursing student Ethan Milne Photo credit: Nick Schildroth

Name: Ethan Milne

Program: Nursing (Algonquin College – Perth Campus)

“I love the Leafs, so you know it’s been a tough playoffs for me. They probably have the best offence in the league, but they couldn’t get past Price. At least the Bruins lost so it’s not all bad. I don’t really have a favourite to win but it would be cool if Tampa can make it a ‘two-peat’.”

Carleton University business commerce student Justin Kariuki
Carleton University business commerce student Justin Kariuki Photo credit: Nick Schildroth

Name: Justin Kariuki

Program: Business Commerce (Carleton University)

“I’m not too impressed, I wanted the Leafs to make it farther. I’m not supporting Montreal, but I’m a part-time Colorado Avalanche fan for now, unfortunately I cannot support the Habs.”

Algonquin College Music, Media and Film Foundations student Noah Seguin
Algonquin College Music, Media and Film Foundations student Noah Seguin Photo credit: Nick Schildroth

Name: Noah Seguin

Program: Music, Media, and Film Foundations (Algonquin College)

“At the start I was a Leafs fan, but I liked watching Cole Caufield and Trevor Zegras play at the World Juniors. O

Ottawa University nursing student Breana Beauchamp
Ottawa University nursing student Breana Beauchamp Photo credit: Nick Schildroth

Name: Breana Beauchamp

Program: Nursing (University of Ottawa)

“I’ve always liked watching Vegas play since they came into the league. It was really cool to watch a team full of players that weren’t the best on their team come together and make it deep into the playoffs. They’re so good now and I’m really excited because I think they can win. If they beat Colorado then they’ll beat Montreal easy.”

Ottawa University nursing student Elyssa Joyal
Ottawa University nursing student Elyssa Joyal Photo credit: Nick Schildroth

Name: Elyssa Joyal

Program: Nursing (University of Ottawa)

“Well, me and my family are originally from St. Lazare, which is a town outside Montreal, so yeah, I’m a Habs fan. I love watching the games with my dad, it was awesome to see Price shoutout the Leafs.”

Related Post

Featured Stories Opinions

I was on the last flight to Canada from India

Jun 23, 2021 Trishala Zala
Featured Stories Life

Which shoes are students wearing on campus?

Jun 22, 2021 Jed Mcalpine
Featured Stories News

Parking Services ready for fall semester, but students unhappy about costs

Jun 17, 2021 Jeremy Morse