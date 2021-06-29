Canadian women freed from the ISIS hostage campsite in Syria, lawyer announces

Local

CTV: Ontario accelerates the eligibility to book an earlier appointment, enabling thousands of Ottawa residents to book earlier second COVID-19 vaccination this week.

National

Global News: A Canadian woman who left Alberta for Syria back in 2014, was released from a camp for ISIS detainees in northeast Syria on the weekend, a lawyer on behalf of her family said on Monday.

International

CBC: On Friday, Iran was criticized as “highly politicized” by a special Canadian forensic team that alleged the country of ineffectiveness and irresponsibility over the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane last year.