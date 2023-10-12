Jiu-jitsu classes return to Algonquin College with new instructor

Keith Micomonaco (top) shows a class a jiu-jitsu technique with Lindsey Walsh at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre. Photo credit: Marco Ghosn

It’s time to get rolling again. The long-awaited jiu-jitsu classes have finally returned to Algonquin College.

New jiujitsu classes will take place every Monday from 1:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. and Thursday from 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

The classes were removed on Feb. 8, 2023, when the last instructor, Terry Rea, wanted to invest more time in his other projects as well as his small business, according to the Algonquin Students’ Association. This left Algonquin without any grappling classes.

“Last term or even the term before, around February or March, the old MMA coach left and there was no grappling program on campus. I was looking for a way to get my friends involved in some jiu-jitsu and I knew I could run a good program,” said Keith Micomonaco, a massage therapy student and the new jiu-jitsu instructor at Algonquin College.

Students are very excited about jiu-jitsu coming back.

“I look forward to it every Monday. I get to learn something new and new skills,” said Rose Audi, a project management student.

“It’s a really great skill to build up and it’s great for my health, my cardio and I actually think it’s a very useful skill that everyone should learn,” said Gianluca Macchiagodena, a computer science student.

Micomonaco is looking to train anyone. It doesn’t matter if they are beginners or more advanced.

“I’m really inspired by the teamwork between the people, it seems like everyone is ready to work together. You got beginners coming in, very first time, don’t know anything about jiu-jitsu and people with more experience are doing a great job of taking care of them,” said Micomonaco.

“We are all showing the beginners the ropes and teaching them how to fight on the ground in a safe and efficient way and it just gets me fired up to see everyone working together.”

If you would like to participate, make sure to reserve your spot as class space is limited.