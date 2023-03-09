Algonquin Wolves claim bronze at women’s OCAA basketball championships

The Algonquin Wolves women's basketball program is all smiles after winning the bronze medal on Sunday. Photo credit: Niagara College Knights

The Algonquin Wolves women’s basketball program collected the bronze medal in a thrilling 56-52 win over the Fanshawe College Falcons at the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association championships on Sunday.

Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association All-Canadian guard Dasia McDonald led the way for the Wolves, registering 19 points during the contest, while first team CCAA all-star Libby Hirst in the paint rebounded the ball 13 times, eight of which were defensive rebounds.

“This was a fantastic season and I am so incredibly proud of the team and the hard work they put in this year,” Wolves head coach Jaime McLean said. “We were aiming for gold but are very happy with the bronze result.”

Sydney Moore was awarded the player of the game for the Wolves, registering three blocks and three rebounds to go with her eight points on the day.

“Sydney has been a huge piece of this program the past two years, and I am so proud that she finally got some of the recognition that she deserves for all of her hard work,” McLean said. “Her stepping up in the second half is what being a veteran is all about.”

After going undefeated in the regular season with a 14-0 record, the Wolves suffered their first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion against Lambton College, the eventual silver medalists, in the quarter-final matchup by a score of 53-38 on Saturday.

The Wolves, however, would salvage their season the next day with a triumphant bounce-back win in the bronze medal game.

While this may have not been the result the Wolves were looking for, McLean believes the program has plenty to look forward to next year.

“The future of this program is very bright. We have pretty much the entire roster returning next season and will have some great additions as well,” McLean said.

“I’m excited to have the bronze medal finish as motivation for next year.”