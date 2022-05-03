SLiDESHOW Episode 2: African Bronze Honey

Hey! Welcome to SLiDESHOW! We’re your hosts, Alfred Carreon and David Green, two students from the Algonquin College Journalism program running you through the ins-outs and behind the scenes of the SLiDE [Service Learning in Design and Engineering] lab. In this episode, we’re talking about African Bronze Honey, a project that was made to help the beekeepers in Africa keep their jobs and make healthier honey for Canadian consumers.



Hope you enjoy this episode and continue to listen to this podcast to learn more about the SLiDE lab in Algonquin College and all the work the students and teachers do to help socially-minded businesses reach their goals! If you would like to hear more about the SLiDESHOW, please follow the Algonquin Times and CKDJ, our home radio station, for more.

