Mood Check: AC hockey fans share thoughts on NHL playoffs

Top left: Ryan (last name withheld), Computer Engineering and Psychology Top right: Evan Zohr, Business Management and Entrepreneurship Bottom left: Jacob Adams, Developmental Service Worker Bottom right: Ethan Lafont, Construction and Engineering Technician Photo credit: Tyler Beauchesne

Hockey playoffs have a special level of intensity over other sports. According to a study done by Sports Media Watch, the NHL’s new national broadcast deal with ESPN led to a 23 per cent increase in viewership for the conference finals this year compared to last year. The finals matchup this year is the Tampa Bay Lightning facing off against the Colorado Avalanche.

We asked Algonquin College students who they’re rooting for in the finals and what they thought about the NHL playoffs.

Name: Evan Zohr

Program: Business Management and Entrepreneurship

“My main hockey team is the Ottawa Senators and I’ve been a hockey fan since I was six years old playing the sport itself. My favourite playoff moment would be when Daniel Alfredsson scored on the Buffalo Sabres in overtime to seal the win in 2007. In my playoff bracket, I had the Tampa Bay Lightning winning the championship, but Colorado looks pretty good. They have a nice team and Cale Makar is probably one of my favorite players, so I would not be too mad if they won.”

Name: Jacob Adams

Program: Developmental Service Worker

“I am a hockey fan, but I do not keep up with the NHL as much as I once did. I chose to focus on school and I have not had the time to watch the games. I also used to watch the NHL with my brother. Now that he lives further away, I chose to hold off watching the games until I see him again because that was our thing together.”

Name: Ethan Lafont

Program: Construction and Engineering Technician

“I have been a lifelong hockey fan ever since I was a kid growing up playing the sport. I am still an Ottawa Senators fan, but I have been converting to a Toronto Maple Leafs fan because I like the young core they have and the skill on the roster. My favourite playoff moment has been when the Tampa Bay Lightning got scored on seven times in one game during the finals. I want the Colorado Avalanche to win the championship.”

Name: Ryan (last name withheld)

Program: Computer Engineering and Psychology

“I have been a hockey fan since I was eight years old. I watched the Tampa Bay Lightning win their first championship back in 2004. My favourite playoff moment has been the back-to-back championships won by the Lightning. I am rooting for them to win a third one even though the first two games have not looked good for them. I have faith the team has the skill and experience to bounce back and win it all.”