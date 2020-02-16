uOttawa faces mental health crisis, after five students death in 10 months

Local:

The Ottawa Citizen: In the last 10 months, University of Ottawa has faced five student deaths, bringing school president and vice chancellor Jacques Frémont to call the campus’s mental health situation a “crisis.” On Tuesday, Feb.11, a news conference was held informing the school and public about the mental health services that are currently offered and how they have put efforts in hiring six more school councillors, one being specifically for the facility and staff. Both the University of Ottawa and Carleton University released a statement this past week proposing to invest in increasing the size of their campus in order to provide more services for mental health. However, many are saying this is not enough.

National:

CBC: Protest across Canada are growing over the proposed Coastal GasLink pipeline in B.C., while the government remains unwilling to confront it. RCMP by court of injunction, removed protestors from the unceded Wet’suwet’en territory who have been preventing construction workers passage to a central work site. The invasion from the RCMP brought about nation-wide protests.

Global:

Globe and Mail: Due to the coronavirus, many manufactures for CCM and Bauer in China have been shut down for the last three weeks. These attempts try to reduce the spread of the virus and has halted the production of custom designed sticks for NHL players. Chief executive for Bauer, Ed Kinnaly, released that production will hopefully resume on Feb. 17.